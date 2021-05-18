MMH    Topics     News

OneCharge opens new facility, tripling manufacturing space

New facility in California houses all in-house manufacturing operations, assembly, logistics, a service center, and company headquarters

By

OneCharge Lithium Batteries has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Garden Grove, Calif. The new building is three times the size of the former company premises. The move is consistent with its growth strategy and is a response to growing market demand for OneCharge lithium batteries, stated the company, which offers more than 600 batteries for any lift truck make and model.

The new facility will now accommodate all in-house manufacturing operations, assembly, logistics, a service center, and company headquarters.

“The company is growing and this move was part of the business plan,’ said OneCharge President Tim Karimov. “What we did not expect, was how urgent it became in 2021 to add more manufacturing space and ramp up production volume. We see the ever growing market share of lithium batteries in the material handling motive power market has combined with the delayed demand of last year during the first four months of 2021. We see the perfect storm of incoming orders!”

“Our new home is three times the size of our former locations combined and gives us enough room to grow.” added OneCharge CEO Alex Pisarev. “Having all the elements of our in-house manufacturing process, service center and the company headquarters under one roof will make OneCharge more efficient. Our customers know we are always ready to go the extra mile to make sure our batteries do their job and we are committed to making our batteries more reliable while building them even faster!”


