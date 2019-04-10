MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Open Sky’s new managed support services assist JDA’s WMS and Labor clients

New service focused on getting clients back up and running quickly while ensuring any problems don’t recur.

Open Sky Group (Booth S3573) announced a new Managed Support Services team dedicated to serving its JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management clients.

The offering is supplemental to the JDA’s support and focuses on fixing the root cause of issues, not just addressing immediate challenges at hand. Open Sky’s Managed Support Services team can function as an extension of a client’s IT staff, which works well for companies with smaller or constrained IT departments who do not have WMS or Labor software experience in-house, explained Chad Schneider, senior manager and leader of Managed Support Services for Open Sky Group.

“Our team is able to respond very quickly to client needs,” said Schneider. “If a system down issue does occur, our priority is to get the client up and running as quickly as possible and then spend additional time working to resolve any underlying challenges, so the problem doesn’t recur.”


