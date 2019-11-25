MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

Other Voices: Six ways modern warehouse design has changed

The location, height, contents and velocity of distribution are in flux, driven by data analysis and exacting customer demands.

By

Editor’s note: The following column by James Beale, operations manager at Invicta Pallet Racking, is part of Modern’s Other Voices column, a series featuring ideas, opinions and insights from end-users, analysts, systems integrators and OEMs. Click here to learn about submitting a column for consideration.

————-

From the outside, warehouse storage and logistics may seem like a staid and passive industry, performing much the same role that it ever has. Those of us on the inside know that nothing could be further from the truth. Like the trucks, people and products they house, nothing ever stops moving – and the design of modern warehouses is no exception.

The rise of eCommerce has created unprecedented demand for storage and logistics services, with people ordering all sorts of products at all hours, and expecting faster and more efficient service than ever. Inevitably, the warehouse spaces themselves have had to change to accommodate this, both in their physical construction and the ways in which they are used. Here then are just six examples of how modern warehouse design has changed to meet the needs of modern society.

1. Size
As technology has allowed us to better catalog and locate items – and eCommerce has increased the simple demand for storage space – the size of warehouses has naturally increased. Today’s storage spaces are bigger not only in terms of their basic floor plan, but also in terms of the levels across which they operate. Many warehouses now contain multiple levels of mezzanine floors, with multiple lifts and even external access points to maximize the amount of navigable space for ingress and egress.

Complex inventory management software can coalesce with other systems to track how these spaces are used, ensuring that items can be located instantly even in a million square feet of storage space, and ferried to exactly where they need to go. Modern warehouses are also optimized to the nth degree, cramming more storage into the same floor plan and using specialized vehicles to pick from narrow or ultra-dense shelving.

2. Technology
The constant tracking of deliveries and items now means there are thousands or even millions of different data points tracked by a centralized system. From wireless RFID chips to barcodes and Internet of Things sensors, an array of new technologies ensure total efficiency and precision from increasingly complex operations.

The idea of a warehouse being a place where goods are simply stacked on available shelves or in clear floor space by forklifts is dying off, at least for businesses who can afford to optimize. The modern warehouse now relies on extremely careful inventory management, and the simultaneous management of internal and external resources, tracking the intricate movements of an item through the supply chain, from arrival to storage to departure.

3. Urbanization
As the demand for last-mile, instantaneous delivery intensifies, warehouses are beginning to collide with towns and cities. There’s already a race for space on the outskirts of major population centers due to the demand for same-day deliveries, and this will only intensify as other businesses look to compete with Amazon Prime.

The limited available space and rising cost of land may appear to limit the possibilities, but it’s likely this will instead create further ingenuity with the design of urban warehouses. Modern warehouses are already building upwards as well as outwards, and this could lead to further developments in warehouse design in the near future. Don’t be surprised if urban warehouses take inspiration from city centers, and begin to scrape the sky.

4. Cold storage
Once the preserve of supermarkets and wholesalers, online grocery shopping and meal delivery services such as Hello Fresh have seen a rapid, colossal increase in demand for localized cold storage services. This is only likely to intensify with forces like Amazon Pantry entering the market, and the escalating battle between traditional supermarkets and newer upstarts (Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi).

This is coupled with increasing demand for organic goods, which due to the limited use of pesticides and lack of genetic modification, often have shorter shelf lives. Cold storage will also inevitably come under intense scrutiny in terms of the energy used for climate control, and designers will have to be ever more canny in how they optimize and shield these spaces. Speaking of which….

5. Eco-friendliness
As warehouse sizes have increased in all three dimensions, so too has the cost of building and heating (or cooling) them. The energy requirements of many warehouses are now so intensive – and environmentalism so in the zeitgeist – that eco-friendliness is baked into most modern warehouse designs.

Walls and ceilings are thicker, sturdier and better insulated, waste products are recycled, and many warehouses are being built with solar panels and other forms of alternative energy. The increasing proximity of warehouses to urban areas is also leading to some partnerships where food or other goods damaged in transit are distributed to local charities rather than being wasted.

6. Sprawling sites
While the warehouses themselves have increased exponentially in size, so have the sites that surround them. The need for multiple points of entry and egress (allowing delivery vehicles to enter and exit in parallel), innumerable loading bays, onsite security and firefighting services, fleet and warehouse management services, technical support teams, refueling areas and more besides has increased as operations have become more complex.

All of these services require more space than that occupied by the warehouse itself, not to mention recreational spaces for the employees, whose welfare is increasingly seen as vital to the successful functioning of the business. And all of this often has to run at all times of day, with the demands of online shopping not always adhering to the strict, regular deadlines of 9-to-5 retail shopping.

It’s possible that warehouse design will change even more drastically as the promises of automation, drones and other technologies are realized. If the example of Ocado’s warehouses is anything to go by, many warehouses in future may only have a handful of people on site to watch over a fleet of agile robots, all delivering, picking and shipping out orders by themselves. Whatever happens, there can be no doubt that the industry is one that’s rapidly moving forwards – and has never been more critical to our daily lives.


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
Technology
Internet of Things
Logistics
Other Voices
Retail
Storage
Supply Chain
Warehouses
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources