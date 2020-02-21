Other Voices: Tips for effective warehouse numbering schemes

Be Organized

Most warehouse location IDs consist of four to six fields that reflect the layout and organization of a facility. This nomenclature is a kind of shorthand language to help workers quickly know where products are to be stored or picked. And that logic is also built into the warehouse’s inventory management software.

Let’s look at the most common nomenclature fields.

Warehouse Zone

Zone markers are used to identify a set of locations within a warehouse. For example, zones might be used for bulk storage, case storage, dry goods, freezer inventory, receiving, staging, etc.

Aisles

One way to number warehouse aisle signs for growth is to start with aisle “10” or “BA,” which allows for flexibility. Do not assign the first aisle as “01” or “AA.”

It’s also recommended to leave strategic gaps in your aisle sequencing to accommodate change down the road.

Rack Bays

Bay numbering is the same as aisle numbering. Do not start with bay “01” next to the dock. Label the first bay near the dock “10” or “11” and allow for flexibility.

It may be beneficial to change the bay numbers at every cross aisle from the 00’s section to the 100’s section to the 200’s section, even if the bay counts between cross aisles do not reach that high. This added “section” to your bay numbering scheme benefits pickers, replenishers, inventory control and everyone touching product in the warehouse.

Level or Shelves

Warehouse level schemes are identified by characters. In most scenarios the floor level is going to be ‘Level A.’ It’s common to store fast-moving items at lower levels where they are more easily accessed.

The next levels are often labeled B/C/D/E/F. For purposes of temporary or seasonal labor, you may find it useful to have consistent levels, such as those at eye level or in the “golden zone” to be just as consistent as the floor “Level A.”

Position or Slot

Positions on a shelf or rack often do not exceed nine positions. Regardless, position numbering with two digits is a preferred method (01, 02, 03…). The zero added into the final location identifier helps with the visual break between the bay and the position, but also allows for up to 99 positions and, thus, flexibility.