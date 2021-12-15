Overstocks, Stockouts and Backorders, Oh My!

Maintaining the right levels of inventory can have big impacts on your bottom line, customer satisfaction and overall business success. With supply chains and customer demand changing rapidly, it can be hard to accurately forecast the right amount of inventory.

The bottom line impact of inventory forecasting is clear: less money is tied up in inventory, stock is maintained at a realistic threshold and ordering becomes much more precise. No more overstocks, stockouts or backorders.

This business guide addresses how accurate forecasting can minimize and/or avoid some of the most common challenges of inventory management, such as:

Stockouts from running out of inventory, which can cost your business in more ways than you may realize.

Backorders, which can prevent the loss of the sale if you’re able to promise the item at a later date.

“Excess” or “dead” inventory, which can negatively affect your company’s overall financial health.

