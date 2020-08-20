MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Pack Expo Connects registers 300 exhibitors in first 2 weeks

Pack Expo Connects (Nov. 9-13) will replace the in-person event that was scheduled in Chicago,

Two weeks after launching PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), the excitement continues to build across the packaging industry, with over 300 exhibitors quickly committing and attendees awaiting the opportunity to register on Sept. 15. Early industry buy-in is evident to the event, which promises an exclusive interactive platform offering live product demonstrations, one-on-one chats and easy product searches – all based on months of intense planning and research to determine what potential attendees want from a web-based event.

Comments Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI, “We’re excited about the pace of exhibitor commitments – a testament to packaging and processing equipment and materials suppliers’ confidence in this new event - and an assurance that PACK EXPO Connects will showcase a wealth of solutions.”

Produced by PMMI Media Group, PACK EXPO Connects already has more than 1,000 live video demos scheduled. With 1,000-plus current and prospective exhibitors participating in the Getting Started with PACK EXPO Connects webinar on Aug. 13, this number is expected to continue to grow. In addition to introducing PACK EXPO Connects, the webinar highlighted the key interactive features available to address what consumer packaged goods companies want from a virtual event based on PMMI Media Group research. It also provided a preview of the exclusive content that PMMI Media Group has planned for the event.

“We want to ensure that PACK EXPO Connects delivers the value that exhibitors and attendees expect from PACK EXPO,” says Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group. “Our platform partner has added new functionality and other key improvements, based on our attendee research. The result is an experience that will rewrite the virtual event playbook, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with the packaging community.”

Presentations will start every morning with dynamic Jumpstart sessions. These fast-paced daily kickoffs will feature subject-matter experts and industry newsmakers discussing pressing topics with PMMI Media Group editors, including:

Monday - Sustainable Packaging and Processing Landscape
Tuesday - Workforce Equality & The Socially Responsible Brand
Wednesday - The Robot Revolution
Thursday - All Things Remote
Friday - E-commerce, Emerging Brands, Pharma/Medical Device Packaging Updates and Contract Packaging

Monday through Thursday, education opportunities will include Innovation Stage presentations to inform attendees on exhibitor’s latest innovations, and 15-minute Trend Chats between industry experts, covering everything from Cannabis to Digital Printing to Track and Trace for Pharma and Food. Each day will wrap up with a Daily Download recap from PMMI Media Group editors as they highlight can’t miss showcases and demos, the latest innovations and thought-provoking sessions. Friday’s Solution Room will conclude the week’s programming with interactive discussions led by industry leaders on critical issues affecting many consumer packaged goods companies.

Additional show features include winning entries from worldwide packaging competitions displayed in The Showcase of Packaging Innovations and ProFood World’s Sustainability Excellence and Manufacturing Innovation Awards.

PMMI will also recognize the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during PACK EXPO Connects, celebrating packaging and processing professionals who have personally advanced the fields of packaging and/or processing.

Along with exhibitor showrooms, PACK EXPO Connects will have a PMMI Showroom to engage interested exhibitors and attendees on all things PMMI, including membership, education, the OpX Leadership Network, PMMI Media Group and future show sales.

Attendee registration opens on Sept. 15. To sign up to exhibit or learn more, visit packexpoconnects.com.


