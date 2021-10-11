Pacline Conveyors expands U.S. operations

Pacline Conveyors, Inc. has announced the opening of itsa new manufacturing facility near Cincinnati, Ohio. The new Ohio facility is the third location for Pacline as it expands its North American footprint to meet growing demand.



“We continue to invest in the regions where we are growing significantly. This new plant will allow us to grow our sales and provide local support for our installation crews and customers in the central US,” says Karl Scholz, President of Pacline.



This facility is capable of producing large and custom assemblies such as support structures and safety equipment, which are costly to ship over long distances. As a result of this facility, Pacline expects to be more efficient in executing its projects.



Pacline provides overhead and inverted chain conveyor systems designed for a wide range of industrial material handling operations, including parts handling, storage and assembly lines for manufacturing and carton handling systems in warehouses and distribution centers. Pacline conveyors are used to move products through industrial processes such as spray painting, dip painting, e-coating, powder coating, plating, sandblasting, and parts cleaning within the finishing industry.



