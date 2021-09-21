MMH    Topics 

Panasonic completes acquisition of Blue Yonder

The acquisition is positioned as accelerating Panasonic’s and Blue Yonder’s shared vision for an "autonomous" supply chain

Panasonic Corporation announced on Friday, Sept. 17 that it has completed the acquisition of Blue Yonder, a digital fulfillment platform provider whose software offerings span supply chain planning, warehouse management systems, and transportation management solutions. Panasonic has now purchased the remaining 80% of shares of Blue Yonder, adding to the 20% which Panasonic acquired in July 2020. The investment values Blue Yonder at $8.5 billion, according to Panasonic.

Since Panasonic’s announcement to acquire all shares on April 23, 2021, the acquisition has completed antitrust clearance procedures and received approval of regulatory authorities in the U.S. and other countries.

The acquisition is positioned as accelerating Panasonic’s and Blue Yonder’s shared vision for an Autonomous Supply Chain. By unifying Panasonic’s sensing technologies and edge devices with Blue Yonder’s AI/ML-powered planning, execution and commerce solutions, companies can create smarter and more connected e-commerce strategies, retail stores, warehouses, transportation, and workplaces, the announcement explained.

“With the increasing frequency and impact of supply chain disruptions, companies need data and visibility to make real-time operations decisions. Panasonic’s Edge technology with Blue Yonder’s AI/ML capabilities combines IoT devices and an AI-powered platform to gather and analyze data more quickly and with greater insight,” explained industry analyst Simon Ellis, Program Vice President, IDC. “Panasonic’s resources and Blue Yonder’s innovation will accelerate the development of the tools customers need to anticipate and prevent disruptions and breathe autonomy into their supply chains. Panasonic’s acquisition of Blue Yonder is indicative of what’s to come.”

The Panasonic Group will shift to a holding company system on April 1, 2022, focusing on strategic businesses in key areas such as providing supply chain innovation and automation. Through this transformation, Panasonic aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through more efficient use of limited global resources. Pursuant to the Panasonic Group’s transition to a holding company system, the Connected Solutions Company will change its name to Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. in April 2022.

The Blue Yonder brand will be retained and the business will function within the Panasonic Connected Solutions Company. Blue Yonder CEO Girish Rishi and the entire leadership team will remain with the company.


