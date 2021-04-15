Panasonic’s Logiscend 2.0 software helps manufacturers increase efficiencies

At ProMatDX, Panasonic is introducing its next generation software from the Panasonic Logiscend system, which was created to offer increased material flow efficiency and data analytics for complex manufacturing customers. Logiscend Software 2.0 brings additional efficiency-boosting features to Panasonic’s paperless, industrial IoT solution for applications of Pick, Replenishment, Asset Tracking, Container Management and Work Instructions.

“This latest software version delivers features that make it easier for our customers to meet the material flow demands in modern manufacturing,” said George Daddis, VP of Panasonic PIDSA-IIoTS. “Users will benefit from enhancements designed to improve productivity, quality and cost.”

A new data visualization and analytics option, Panasonic Logiscend InSights Software allows manufacturers to analyze trend data over time and across areas to maximize efficiency and improve operational processes. They can assess performance across shifts, areas, people and plants, as well as identify trends using easy-to-read dashboards that track important metrics and key performance indicators.



