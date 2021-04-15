MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Panasonic’s Logiscend 2.0 software helps manufacturers increase efficiencies

Panasonic is introducing its next generation software from the Panasonic Logiscend system, which was created to offer increased material flow efficiency and data analytics for complex manufacturing customers.

By

At ProMatDX, Panasonic is introducing its next generation software from the Panasonic Logiscend system, which was created to offer increased material flow efficiency and data analytics for complex manufacturing customers. Logiscend Software 2.0 brings additional efficiency-boosting features to Panasonic’s paperless, industrial IoT solution for applications of Pick, Replenishment, Asset Tracking, Container Management and Work Instructions.

“This latest software version delivers features that make it easier for our customers to meet the material flow demands in modern manufacturing,” said George Daddis, VP of Panasonic PIDSA-IIoTS. “Users will benefit from enhancements designed to improve productivity, quality and cost.”

A new data visualization and analytics option, Panasonic Logiscend InSights Software allows manufacturers to analyze trend data over time and across areas to maximize efficiency and improve operational processes. They can assess performance across shifts, areas, people and plants, as well as identify trends using easy-to-read dashboards that track important metrics and key performance indicators.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Events
ProMat
Panasonic
ProMat
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources