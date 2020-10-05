MMH    Topics 

PECO Pallet to be acquired by Alinda Capital Partners and USS

Leading North America pallet systems provider to be acquired by global investment firm focused on essential infrastructure and UK’s largest private pension fund

By

Latest Material Handling News

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
More News

PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of pooled rental pallets and services to the food service, grocery and consumer products industries, announced that a definitive agreement has been reached for PECO to be acquired by U.S.-based Alinda Capital Partners and USS, a leading pension fund for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom.

The transaction is expected to be concluded within the next two weeks. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alinda is a global independent investment firm focused on mid-market infrastructure assets that provide essential services. Alinda has holdings in infrastructure businesses in 38 of the 50 United States, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom and continental Europe. Alinda-owned businesses serve over 100 million customers annually.

USS is the largest private pension fund in the United Kingdom with £75 billion under management (as of August 2020). It has over 400,000 individual members working at more than 340 higher education institutions. It also invests extensively in infrastructure such as ports, utilities, and green energy. 

“Alinda and USS are among the world’s most successful investors in infrastructure businesses which provide the foundation for economic growth,” said Joe Dagnese, president and chief executive officer of privately-held PECO Pallet. “They support our strategy of growing with customers that value the quality and service PECO delivers.”

“We are pleased to be associated with PECO,” added Alinda Chairman Chris Beale. “We believe that PECO is a robust business led by an exceptional management team.”

“PECO is an excellent fit with USS’s investment philosophy of acquiring resilient businesses with a track record of sustainable growth and cashflow generation to help USS deliver a secure financial future for our members. We look forward to working with the management team and continuing our successful partnership with Alinda,” said Michael Powell, Head of Private Markets Group for USS.

Dagnese noted that PECO’s current management and operations team will continue to lead the organization under its new ownership. He added that the acquisition will benefit PECO’s employees, suppliers, partners, distributors, and customers through access to Alinda’s and USS’s resources and their proven strategies of helping essential infrastructure businesses grow profitably in their markets. Alinda and USS have significant experience in transportation and logistics, including infrastructure to handle and store freight and supply chain operations.

PECO currently operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 80 facilities and 21 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its red, high-quality block pallets for America’s top consumer products, grocery, and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.


Article Topics

News
Acquisition
Food and Beverage
Pallet Pool
Pallets
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources