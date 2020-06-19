MMH    Topics     Warehouse

PFSweb and Arlington Research compare U.S. and U.K. consumer response to Covid-19

Retailers encouraged to pursue alternative commerce solutions to provide a customer experience that meets expectations.

According to two recent consumer surveys conducted in the US and UK by Arlington Research and PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS, seven in 10 consumers across both regions still expected delivery times within a week or less during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The two studies offer insights into the similarities and differences in how US and UK consumers are responding to the pandemic. Click here to view an infographic.

Key findings from the PFS and Arlington Research studies:
● 63% of US consumers have bought goods online that they had not considered buying online before the pandemic, vs. 39% of UK consumers.
● 55% of consumers in the US and 53% in the UK have bought more products online during the pandemic.
● Millennials are the most demanding age group, with 24% in the US and 19% in the UK expecting delivery of online purchases within 24 hours or less.

Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager, commented, “These studies magnify the impact of the pandemic on retail, and reinforce the higher global order fulfillment volume we are experiencing. While there are some notable differences in how consumers in the two regions are responding, eCommerce is the clear way forward. Retailers should pursue alternative commerce solutions to provide a customer experience that meets expectations. PFS’ pop-up fulfillment center solutions and RetailConnect store fulfillment product are examples of how we are partnering with our clients to address the increased volume.”

Read a comparison of the two studies and learn more about PFS’ end-to-end eCommerce offering here.

About the Research
The UK study was conducted across March and April 2020 and the US study was conducted across April and May 2020. Both studies surveyed 2,000 adults aged 18+ in the respective regions. More information on each survey can be found on PFS’ US and UK blogs. Both studies were conducted by independent research firm, Arlington Research.


