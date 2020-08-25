MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless

PINC and project44 partner

The new partnership aims to empower industry-leading shippers and carriers with end to end real-time shipment visibility and yard management automation capabilities for an enhanced supply chain experience.

PINC, a digital yard management solution provider, today announced a partnership with project44, a global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers.

Distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturing plants are looking to improve gate velocity, optimize driver turnaround times, and reduce costs while becoming Shippers-of-Choice. project44’s shipment and ETA data in concert with PINC’s Yard Management System’s real-time asset and load data will accelerate the check-in process and provide customers with actionable dynamic load scheduling visibility. Organizations will also gain real-time insights into critical yard asset and load lifecycle transitions through project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform.

At the enterprise level, the data exchange between PINC and project44 will enable shippers to improve shipment velocity, enhance sustainability, reduce accessorial charges, and manage carrier contracts and transportation budgets more effectively.

“PINC enables enterprises to find and assign trailer assets and associated loads automatically through their life cycle, and optimize their movement between gates, yard, and docks,” said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. “Combining project44’s advanced visibility and predictive tracking and ETAs with our yard orchestration engine will enhance the shippers’ ability to meet on time in full (OTIF) requirements, maximize the productivity of warehouse labor and assets, achieve real-time visibility to available inventory, compete on providing an enhanced customer experience, while significantly reduce costs.”

“As businesses face the increasing demand for faster delivery, our partnership is here to fix the existing supply chain gaps, whether shipment is in transit, in the yard, or in the warehouse,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. “With project44’s robust API integration capabilities and real-time ETA tracking, we are excited to drive additional value to mutual customers. By having real-time insights into inbound load ETA and shipment details, all players within the transportation ecosystem can increase operational efficiencies and exceed their customers’ expectations.”

On September 3rd, Matt Yearling and Jett McCandless will join Gartner’s VP, Bart De Muynck, and other thought leaders and industry experts on the panel discussion entitled “Re-evaluating The Supply Chain:  Transportation Execution Driven By Innovation in Uncertain Times”. The online event is hosted by UC Berkeley’s Sutardja Center For Entrepreneurship and Technology and will be moderated by Dr. Aleks Gollu. For more information, please visit: https://innox.berkeley.edu/event/9-3-re-evaluating-supply-chain/

