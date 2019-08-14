MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Plasgad establishes new production site in the United States

Israeli manufacturer of reusable plastic packaging acquires a wide range of production means.

By

Plasgad, which specializes in developing and manufacturing reusable plastic packaging and transportation solutions, has established a new company in the USA with a local partner, which involves investing millions of dollars in purchasing a production site in North Carolina.

The deal, which was signed a few weeks ago, includes purchasing production activity from an American player who will remain a partner with Plasgad in the new venture. As part of the deal Plasgad is acquiring a wide range of production means, including more than 20 injection machines that will provide Plasgad with advanced technical/production capabilities in the United States, as well as agreements and partnerships with business associates.

This deal is expected to increase Plasgad’s activity and sales in the United States by millions of dollars in the coming years. The production site is located in North Carolina, which is a strategic location for current and future potential customers.

Plasgad operates two production sites in Israel, and has been active internationally for many years through an extensive global distribution network and three fully owned subsidiaries in Spain, Germany and the United States. The latest strategic move is part of Plasgad’s ongoing process of expanding its international activity, particularly in the United States. According to the company CEO, Ofer Karmon, the new partnership will enable Plasgad to considerably increase its activity in the United States, due to bringing Plasgad closer to its customers and the advanced production capabilities the North Carolina site will provide.


