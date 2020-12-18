Plug Power expands hydrogen and fuel cell solutions into Walmart ecommerce applications

Plug Power, a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions, has announced it is supplying Walmart, its first multi-site GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell customer, with sustainable solutions for use in its eCommerce network.

Plug Power has provided its GenKey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions to Walmart, a leader in deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology in electric vehicles, since 2010 for its material handling fleet. The company supports more than 9,500 GenDrive fuel cell-powered vehicles used by Walmart at 37 DCs across North America.

Plug Power’s products consistently operate in Walmart’s material handling fleet at 99% uptime with constant power performance. The use of Plug Power’s hydrogen and fuel cell solutions in Walmart’s ecommerce network began in August of 2020, with additional expansion planned in 2021. According to a Plug Power spokesperson, this expansion will involve the use of GenDrive fuel cells to power material handling vehicles.

“Walmart is one of our foundational customers, with our relationship rooted in trust and results as we work toward a more sustainable future together,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “This application expansion signifies the next step in our relationship as we support Walmart in their scaling eCommerce business while helping them meet the operational goals important to both Walmart and consumers.”

The challenges this year have increased demand on leading brands providing necessary goods and services to customers, said Jeff Smith, Senior Director Walmart Supply Chain. “At our distribution facilities across the country, our decision to be an early adopter of Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cells has helped us manage and meet the increased demand for food and basic supplies. This is why we’re excited to expand Plug Power’s proven solutions into our eCommerce network in 2021.”



