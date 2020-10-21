PMMI adds 21 new companies this fall

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced the continued growth of its membership, adding 21 new companies this Fall, bringing active membership to 943.
“The addition of 21 new members demonstrates confidence in PMMI’s ability to provide timely resources that drive the packaging and processing industry forward. We are committed to adding value to our members’ businesses so they can stay competitive and adjust to our constantly changing climate,” says Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “Now more than ever, we are excited about our growth and look forward to continuing to support our membership.”
PMMI new members are:
GENERAL
Buskro Ltd, Pickering, Ontario
Container Handling Systems, Corp, Countryside, Illinois
Dematic Corp., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Elm Electrical, Inc., Westfield, Massachusetts
EQUITEK, Santa Catarina, Mexico
General Conveyor, Aurora, Ontario
Motion Controls Robotics, Inc., Freemont, Ohio
Pacific Packaging, Corona, California
Scholle IPN, Northlake, Illinois
Torr Industries, Inc., Redding, California
Unified Flex Packaging Technologies, Cambridge, Ontario
Zima-Pack LLC, Chester, Virginia
ASSOCIATE
CFT Group, Vernon Hills, Illinois
AFFILIATED SUPPLIER
Polymer Solutions International, Inc, Newtown Square, Pa.
Scan American Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri
Shape Process Automation, Auburn Hills, Michigan
SwipeGuide, Amsterdam
COMPONENT SUPPLIER
Coval Vacuum Technology Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina
EDrive Actuators, Newington, Connecticut
MATERIALS SUPPLIER
Colormasters, LLC, Albertville, Alabama
The Reynolds Company, Greenville, South Carolina