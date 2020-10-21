MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

PMMI adds 21 new companies this fall

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced the continued growth of its membership, adding 21 new companies this Fall, bringing active membership to 943.

By



“The addition of 21 new members demonstrates confidence in PMMI’s ability to provide timely resources that drive the packaging and processing industry forward. We are committed to adding value to our members’ businesses so they can stay competitive and adjust to our constantly changing climate,” says Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “Now more than ever, we are excited about our growth and look forward to continuing to support our membership.”

PMMI new members are:

GENERAL

Buskro Ltd, Pickering, Ontario

Container Handling Systems, Corp, Countryside, Illinois

Dematic Corp., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Elm Electrical, Inc., Westfield, Massachusetts

EQUITEK, Santa Catarina, Mexico

General Conveyor, Aurora, Ontario

Motion Controls Robotics, Inc., Freemont, Ohio

Pacific Packaging, Corona, California

Scholle IPN, Northlake, Illinois

Torr Industries, Inc., Redding, California

Unified Flex Packaging Technologies, Cambridge, Ontario

Zima-Pack LLC, Chester, Virginia

ASSOCIATE

CFT Group, Vernon Hills, Illinois


AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

Polymer Solutions International, Inc, Newtown Square, Pa.

Scan American Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri

Shape Process Automation, Auburn Hills, Michigan

SwipeGuide, Amsterdam


COMPONENT SUPPLIER

Coval Vacuum Technology Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina

EDrive Actuators, Newington, Connecticut

MATERIALS SUPPLIER

Colormasters, LLC, Albertville, Alabama

The Reynolds Company, Greenville, South Carolina


