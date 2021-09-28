PMMI awards six PACK EXPO Scholarship winners

The PMMI Foundation, a part of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has awarded six $5,000 PACK EXPO scholarships to students from PMMI Education Partner schools. To qualify for the PACK EXPO scholarship, students must be enrolled at an Education Partner, major in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and must demonstrate a financial need.



“This scholarship program shows how PMMI invests in the future packaging workforce,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We are proud that through the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows and the PACK EXPO Scholarship program we are able to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community.”



The recipients of the PACK EXPO Scholarships are:

• Monick Castillo – Hennepin Technical College; Major: Automation and Robotics;



• Daniel Forseth – Hennepin Technical College; Major: Automation Robotics Engineering Technology;



• Bradley Reinhart – University of Wisconsin - Stout: Major: Packaging;



• Zoe Statiris – Ryerson University; Major: Graphic Communications Management;



• Sierra Strandberg – Illinois Institute of Technology; Major: Industrial Technology and Management, specialization in Manufacturing Technology: and



• Bastian VanHofwegen – Dunwoody College of Technology: Major: ASRO – Automated Systems and Robotics



Learn more about the winners at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29) by visiting the Workforce Development Pavilion (located in the North Hall, N 8701) and the PMMI U Booths (located in the Central Lobby).



To learn more about PMMI Foundation scholarships, visit pmmi.org/foundation.



