PMMI membership exceeds 900

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies’ membership reached new heights at its Annual Meeting (Nov. 4-6; Cincinnati), welcoming 41 new members and bringing active membership to 927.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do. We continue to expand our resources to keep pace with the evolving manufacturing industry and help [our members] stay at the forefront of industry advances and progress in business,” said Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “Our number one priority is to connect our members with customers so that they can address packaging and processing challenges and drive the industry into the future.”

PMMI’s new members are:

Affiliated Members:



Barry-Wehmiller Design Group, St. Louis

Cordano Packaging Engineers, Cumming, Georgia

GraySolutions, Lexington, Kentucky

GSM America Inc., Highpoint, North Carolina

Remcon Plastics Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania

Shorr Packaging Corporation, Aurora, Illinois

Tourmaline Enterprises, Murrieta, California

TriEnda Holdings LLC, Portage, Wisconsin

Verilogic Solutions LLC, Bolingbrook, Illinois

Wave7, Kennewick, Washington

Webber/Smith Associates Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania

Associate Members:



CDA USA Inc., Richmond, Virginia

CVC Technologies, Fontana, California

Korber Logistics Systems North America Inc., Pittsburgh

Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Wando, South Carolina

SMI USA Inc., Atlanta

Stevanato Group, Newtown, Pennsylvania

Zund America, Inc., Franklin, Wisconsin

Weber, Inc., Kansas City, Missouri

General Members:



All-Fill Unscramblers, Exton, Pennsylvania

Carter Controls Systems Inc., Frederick, Maryland

ELUM Inc., Turlock, California

Feldmeier Equipment, Syracuse, New York

Fill-Tech Solutions Inc., Largo, Florida

Robex LLC, Perrysburg, Ohio

Rollstock Inc., Kansas City, Missouri

Straight Shooter Equipment Corp, Norwich, New York

Systems Technology Inc., San Bernardino, California

Materials Supplier Members:



Bonset America Corporation, Brown Summit, North Carolina

Decker Tape Products Inc., Fairfield, New Jersey

Dow, Houston

IPL Inc., Saint-Damien-De-Buckland, Québec

PT Langgeng Jaya Plastindo, Gresik, Indonesia

Western Plastics, Calhoun, Georgia

Worldpak Flexible Packaging, Reno, Nevada

Component Supplier Members:



Binder USA LP, Camarillo, California

Cadence Inc., Staunton, Virginia

Control Techniques, Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Meech International, Akron, Ohio

Republic Manufacturing, Dallas

VacMotion, Inc., Plymouth, Massachusetts