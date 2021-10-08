MMH    Topics 

PMMI releases introduction to standards development course

Course designed to educate and increase awareness of standards development in the packaging and processing machinery industry

By

During this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, held in late September in Las Vegas, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies released a new educational course on standards development as part of the ongoing project for the Department of Commerce’s Market Development Cooperator Program award funding.

Introduction to Standards Development is a free program developed by PMMI to benefit businesses by providing insights related to standards participation. With knowledge of standards development, machinery can be designed, operated and maintained in accordance with applicable requirements. The machinery export market also gains a tremendous benefit related to meeting requirements in effect at global destinations.

This program is designed to increase awareness of how standards can assist in meeting business objectives. In addition, the ability to participate in standards development supports a competitive solution for the global marketplace. The course is not industry-specific; it raises the importance and value of standards work within all industries. It features examples related directly to packaging and processing machinery.

In October of 2020, PMMI received a Market Development Cooperator Program Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The joint funding creates and sustains U.S. jobs by increasing or maintaining the export of American goods. With the financial and technical assistance provided by the International Trade Administration (ITA), PMMI developed this course to support the education and awareness of standards.

To learn more and enroll in the Introduction to Standards Development course, visit here.


