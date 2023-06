PMMI welcomes new member companies

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announced the continued growth of its membership, adding 36 new companies this Fall, bringing active membership to 961.



“The addition of 36 new members is a testament to PMMI’s ability to provide timely resources that drive the packaging and processing industry forward. We are committed to adding value to our members’ businesses so they can stay competitive and adjust to our constantly changing climate,” says Andrew Dougherty, senior director, membership, PMMI.



PMMI new members are:

GENERAL

Admix, Inc., Londonderry, New Hampshire

Bartelt Packaging, Sarasota, Florida

Buhler Inc, Plymouth, Minnesota

Encore Packaging, Vernon Hills, Illinois

Graph-Tech USA, LLC, Fort Peirce, Florida

Iconotech, Bloomfield, Connecticut

INSITE Packaging Automation, Alexandria, Minnesota

Marel Inc., Lenexa, Kansas

ONExia Inc., Exton, Pennsylvania

Robogistics LLC, Port Arthur, Texas

Sourcelink Solutions, LLC, Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Statera, Greenville, South Carolina

Unibloc Pump, LLC, Kennesaw, Georgia



ASSOCIATE

Niverplast NA Inc., Gainesville, Georgia



AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

Canovation, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

DORAL, Milwaukee

Edelflex Mexico S. A. De C.V., Don Torcuato, Argentina

Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc., Vancouver, British Columbia

FoodSafe Drains, Winnipeg, Ontario

JH Foster, Eagan, Minnesota

Kraft Machines, Inc, Conveyors, Georgia

Life Cycle Engineering, Inc., Charleston, South Carolina

Plan IT Packaging Systems, Mississauga, Ontario

Rasco Industries, Inc., Mound, Minnesota



COMPONENT SUPPLIER

Curtiss-Wright / Exlar Automation, Chanhassen, Minnesota

Mini Motor SPA, College Point, New York

Southwest Formseal, Houston

Wire Belt Company of America, Londonderry, New Hampshire



MATERIALS SUPPLIER

Aripack, Inc, Brooklyn, New York

Colquimica Adhesives, Charlotte, North Carolina

Impackt Packaging Solutions, Carteret, New Jersey

Morris Packaging, Bloomington, Illinois

Plastic Packaging Technologies, Kansas City, Kansas

RRD, Durham, North Carolina

WJ Packaging Solutions, Richmond, Canada

Zacros America, Inc., Newark, Delaware