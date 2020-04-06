MMH    Topics     Technology    IoT

PowerFleet outlines how forklift telematics can support social distancing efforts

Infographic illustrates how to use technology to stay productive while ensuring safe operations.

By

PowerFleet, a provider of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial and automotive assets, has released general guidelines for using telematics solutions to support productivity and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to view the infographic.

Founded as I.D. Systems in 1993 by two Stanford University engineers, PowerFleet is a leader in the use of wireless technology to track, control, and manage high-value mobile assets. Its patented systems and solutions serve customers like Avis, Ford Motor Company, and the U.S. Postal Service. The company went public in 1999 and continues to focus on using the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) — a blend of wireless hardware, cloud-based software (SaaS), and big data analytics — to provide customers unique insights into their high-value mobile assets. Visibility and control enable customers to improve safety compliance, reduce overhead costs, streamline operations, and increase profits.


