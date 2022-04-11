MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers

Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation

Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation

By

The future of retail fulfillment? Unpredictable. Omni-channel and e-commerce are growing, customer demand is in continual flux, labor is increasingly hard to find, inventory and order profiles are perpetually churning. For retailers seeking to confidently address the challenges of today — and the uncertainties ahead — the answer lies in shuttle-based goods-to-person (GtP) automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) for order fulfillment.

Read “Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation” to discover how flexible, scalable GtP AS/RS systems address:

  • Continual changes in order profiles
  • Fulfillment accuracy challenges
  • Dynamic inventory churn and growth
  • Shifting inventory velocities
  • Ongoing labor shortages
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Warehouse
Automated Storage
Automation
Goods to Person
Vanderlande
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
Automotive works on its mojo
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Murata reveals mini-load automated storage and retrieval system
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources