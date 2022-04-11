The future of retail fulfillment? Unpredictable. Omni-channel and e-commerce are growing, customer demand is in continual flux, labor is increasingly hard to find, inventory and order profiles are perpetually churning. For retailers seeking to confidently address the challenges of today — and the uncertainties ahead — the answer lies in shuttle-based goods-to-person (GtP) automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) for order fulfillment.

Read “Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation” to discover how flexible, scalable GtP AS/RS systems address:

Continual changes in order profiles

Fulfillment accuracy challenges

Dynamic inventory churn and growth

Shifting inventory velocities

Ongoing labor shortages

