Presto ECOA features its P4 Roll-On Load Leveler

By

Throughout the week at ProMatDX, Presto ECOA is displaying its P4 Roll-On Load Leveler with Turntable, a platform that essentially sits flush to the floor when it’s fully lowered, enabling operators to place or remove pallet loads with ordinary hand pallet trucks.

Offering operations a capacity of 2,500 pounds, the leveler also has a built-in 44 x 48-inch turntable platform that accepts a range of pallets and skids. In addition, due to the platform, operators can also rotate full pallet loads 360 degrees. As a result, operations can build or break down loads from fixed positions without having to walk around or reach across the pallet.

“Because workers don’t have to wait for a forklift and operator to place or remove loads from the platform, productivity is greatly improved,” said Rick daSilva, national sales manager at Presto ECOA.

The leveler’s platform height—which can be up to 30 inches when it’s in its fully raised position—can be controlled by operators using a footswitch or hand pendant control. In turn, loads can be precisely positioned to the most comfortable height for loading and unloading. And, as a layer of goods is loaded or unloaded, operators can also raise or lower the platform so the next layer is at a height that’s easy to access.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
