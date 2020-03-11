MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Productive Robotics’ showcases collaborative robots

Cobot provider Productive Robotics (Booth 6685) highlighted its American-made OB7 collaborative robots or “cobots” as a means of easily creating safe, efficient automated processes.

By

At the booth, uses that can be seen include the OB7 CNC machine tending on a mill, an application enabled by Productive Robotics’ OB7 CNC Package. The package comes equipped with a 7-axis collaborative robot arm as well as all the necessary accessories needed to connect to any type of CNC mill, lathe, or other CNC machine. Another application being shown is OB7’s standard 5 kg model loading and unloading parts in and out of a milling machine.

The largest model of the 7-axis cobot line, OB7-Max 12, can be used to palletize boxes. With a 12-kg payload capacity and a 1.3-meter reach, OB7-Max 12 handles larger payloads. OB7-Max 12 also has the same “teach without programming” user interface as the rest of the OB7 models.
“New robotics and automation technologies continue to emerge and the market is growing increasingly competitive, but above all, customers want solutions that are fast to deploy and affordable, require minimal complex integration, and a high return on investment,” explained Zac Bogart, Productive Robotics president.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Events
MODEX
Productive Robotics
   All topics

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
