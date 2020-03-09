MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

ProMach acquires Pharmaworks

Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today it has acquired Pharmaworks, a leading provider of blister
packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries. The addition of Florida-based Pharmaworks significantly expands ProMach’s portfolio of pharmaceutical solutions and strengthens its integrated solutions capabilities for a broad range of applications.

Pharmaworks, founded in 2001, offers a robust and flexible lineup of themoforming solutions for the creation of blister packs, a packaging format commonly used in over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription unit dose pharmaceutical and consumer goods packaging. Pharmaworks
blister packaging solutions range from semi-automated thermoformers to fully automated systems capable of speeds up to 600 packages per minute. In addition to their core blister packaging machinery, Pharmaworks also provides feeding, transferring, collating, cartoning, and vision/inspection systems, as well as a comprehensive aftermarket support program with parts, service, machinery rebuilds/upgrades, controls upgrades, tooling, accessories, and much more. Additionally, Pharmaworks provides complete blister line integration services for customers needing turnkey blister packaging lines, complete with validation documentation.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Pharmaworks team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “The pharmaceutical industry has been a strong growth engine for ProMach over the last five years, beginning with our acquisition of NJM in 2016 and continuing with the addition of WLS in 2017 and now Pharmaworks in 2020. The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with
regulations around serialization. I am excited to work with the outstanding senior leadership team at Pharmaworks as they continue developing new innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and growing their already successful business to even greater heights.”

Odessa, Florida-based Pharmaworks and its over 100 employees are joining the ProMach team. Current Pharmaworks President, Peter Buczynsky, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of Pharmaworks. He will be joined by Ingo Federle, Vice President of
Technical Operations, and Ben Brower, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

“ProMach is well regarded in the packaging machinery marketplace for many of the same things that have made Pharmaworks successful – quality, reliability, flexibility, innovation, and integrity,” said Mr. Buczynsky. “Our passion to engineer solutions for pharmaceutical packaging
remains at the heart of our business and this deal lets us continue to expand our products, accelerate our pace of innovation, expand our manufacturing operations, more quickly add talented team members, and most importantly create additional value for Pharmaworks customers across the globe. We are looking forward to working with the entire ProMach team to continue this journey we embarked on nearly two decades ago.”

“Many of our customers want a full range of pharmaceutical packaging options from a single source,” said Michel Lapierre, President of ProMach’s Pharma Business Line. “With the addition of Pharmaworks, ProMach can now meet nearly any customer’s needs – whether it’s in rigid bottles or flexible blister packs, from solid dose tablets, capsules, and lozenges to liquid vials, ampoules, and pre-filled syringes – and help them grow their business with a proven partner.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Packaging
Pharmaworks
ProMach
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources