ProMat 2019 honored with two TSE Gold 100 Grand awards

These awards recognize ProMat 2019 for its net square footage growth over the 2017 expo and for its attendance growth.

By

ProMat 2019 was recently honored with two prestigious Trade Show Executive (TSE) Grand Awards:

• The Fastest-Growing Non-Annual Gold 100 Show in Net Square Feet in 2019 (By Percentage of Growth)
• The Fastest-Growing Show in Sheer Numbers in Attendance in 2019

These Grand Awards recognize ProMat 2019 for its net square footage growth over the 2017 expo of 33,691 to 425,076 Net Square Feet and for its attendance growth of 4,846 to a total of 49,718 attendees. To learn more about these honors, visit [url=https://tse.pub/3d8Dp0V]https://tse.pub/3d8Dp0V[/url].

ProMat 2019 was named in 2020 by TSE as Gold 100 honoree. This designation recognizes the largest 100 trade shows held in the United States that set the gold standard for the trade show industry. ProMat 2019 was also awarded TSE’s Fastest 50 awards. TSE curates the top 50 trade shows of the year that have the fastest growth in three categories: by net square feet, by exhibitors, and by attendees. ProMat 2019 was awarded a Fastest 50 for net square feet and attendee growth.

ProMat is the one-of-a-kind manufacturing and supply chain industry event where solution providers, industry-leading education and leading industry professionals come to meet, learn, network, and get deals done. Due to the pandemic, the ProMat 2021 in-person event was held as ProMatDX from April 12-16 at promatshow.com. ProMatDX keynotes, seminars and product demonstrations will go on-demand on April 19.

The next MHI expo will be MODEX 2022, March 28-31, 2022 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. MODEX has also been honored with the TSE Gold 100 and Fastest 50 designation. ProMat 2023 will be held March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

For more information on ProMatDX, visit promatshow.com.


