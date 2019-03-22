ProMat 2019: Tips and tricks for navigating the show

Where Can I Network with Young Professionals in the Industry?

Tuesday evening, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) is hosting a meet and greet reception in Room S102D in the South Hall. The event is open to current and prospective members of the group and offers a chance to network and connect with other young professionals in the materials handling and supply chain industry. Advance registration is not required, and two drink tickets are included.

Get the ProMat App

Navigate ProMat six solutions centers spread across two exhibit halls with your smart phone or tablet, equipped with the official ProMat 2019 app. Available for free at the Android and Apple app stores, additional downloading information is at promatshow.com/app.

The app offers an interactive map, exhibitor search, educational sessions search and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also create a personalized agenda using the mobile app. Registration for events that require separate fees (such as Industry Night and the Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum) is only accessible at ProMat Attendee Registration.

What is The HUB?

The ProMat HUB is an interactive resource center that offers multiple social media and informational opportunities for attendees. Located in Booth S2651 on the South Hall show floor, the area has been dedicated as a social networking lounge—where attendees can catch the latest buzz about the event on Twitter (follow @PoweredByMHI and add #ProMatShow hashtag to your tweets), Instagram, LinkedIn, the MHI blog, and the ProMat YouTube Channel. It’s also home to a wireless Internet center for checking email and networking with other attendees.

Immediately next to The HUB is information about ProMat sponsor MHI (Booth S3354), the resources and opportunities offered to manufacturing and supply chain professionals; details about the next Modex Show, to be held in Atlanta, March 9-12, 2020 (Booth S2655); and an overview of the ProMat Innovation Award finalists.

Score a Free Ride to the Show

Complimentary shuttle buses will run from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. between several of the designated show hotels and McCormick Place, today through Thursday. A new busway built exclusively for convention shuttles will significantly reduce travel time at rush hour. Bus schedules are posted in each hotel, as well as at the convention center. On Wednesday night, buses will run until 8:00 p.m. to transport Industry Night attendees.

Show hotels with shuttle bus service include: AC Chicago Downtown, Blackstone Hotel, Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, Courtyard Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile, Courtyard Chicago Downtown River North, Doubletree by Hilton Chicago Magnificent Mile, Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile, Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile, Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, The Gwen, Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown, Hampton Inn Chicago McCormick Place, Hilton Chicago, Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Magnificent Mile, Hilton Garden Inn McCormick Place, Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza, Home2 Suites Chicago McCormick Place, Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown, Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, JW Marriott Chicago, Loews Chicago Hotel, Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place, Omni Chicago, Palmer House Hilton, Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Renaissance Chicago Downtown, Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Swissotel Chicago, theWit Hotel, Trump International Hotel & Tower, W Chicago City Center, W Chicago Lakeshore, Warwick Allerton, Westin Michigan Avenue, Westin Chicago River North, Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront.

What to Do at the End of the Day?

Looking for ideas on how to spend your free time? Check out choosechicago.com to find attractions, restaurants, theater, sporting events and more. If NBA basketball is your thing, the Chicago Bulls play a home game at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday versus the New York Nicks at United Center.

Where Can I Learn More About Modex 2020?

The next installment of MHI’s Modex returns to Atlanta next year and highlights the hottest solutions for the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain marketplace. Set for March 9 to 12, 2020, Modex will feature the latest materials handling and logistics equipment and technologies from more than 900 leading providers in the industry across 325,000 square feet of exhibit space—again at the Georgia World Congress Center. To learn more about what you can expect—either as an exhibitor or as an attendee—drop by The HUB on the ProMat show floor (Booth S2651), the MHI exhibit (Booth S3354), the Modex 2020 sales center (Booth S2655) or visit promatshow.com.



