ProMat 2023 set to return to Chicago in March

In-person event on March 20-23 to feature keynotes from AWESOME, José Andrés and Ron Howard

By

When the premier manufacturing and supply chain trade event of 2023, ProMat, returns to Chicago on March 20 it will include over 900 exhibits from leading solution providers and a comprehensive Educational Conference of over 150 sessions focusing on best-in-class solutions for manufacturing and supply chain operations. ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling, logistics and transportation industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems and smart, connected supply chain technologies.

“There is no substitute for ProMat where you can see all of the products in-action. You will find the solutions to your specific operational challenges, all in one location, from the exhibits, during the educational sessions and by speaking with the leading innovative material handling and supply chain suppliers,” says John Paxton, CEO, MHI. “We are excited to provide this market access and knowledge opportunity for our entire community.”

“Seeing the large array of solutions, meeting with leading suppliers and connecting with peers will allow attendees the opportunity to discover products, services and technologies that will be essential for their success in the future,” adds Daniel McKinnon, EVP of Exhibitions, MHI.

ProMat 2023 Conference

In addition to the exhibits, the ProMat Conference will include four keynotes and over 150 educational seminars covering leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more resiliently, efficiently and profitably.

March 20 Keynote: Women in Leadership Panel moderated by Michelle Dilley, CEO of AWESOME

March 21 Keynote: A Conversation with José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen

March 22 Keynote Panel: Preview of MHI 2023 Annual Industry Report, John Paxton, CEO, MHI and Deloitte Consulting LLP

March 22 Keynote: A Conversation with Ron Howard, director, cultural icon and actor

March 22: MHI Industry Night with Nate Bargatze

ProMat will feature the announcement of the 2023 MHI Innovation Award winners during an evening of music, food, drinks and entertainment by comedian Nate Bargatze on Wednesday, March 21. Tickets to this event are $50. The door prize for this event will be a trip of a lifetime vacation. Trip Value: $30,000. See official rules.

Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum on March 20 at ProMat
MHI has partnered with Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association and the Warehousing, Education and Research Council (WERC) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in our industry. 

MHI Young Professionals Network Reception on March 20 at ProMat
This event provides attendees to network and connect with young professionals in the material handling and supply chain industry.

ProMat Student Day on March 22
MHI in partnership with Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), College Industry Council on Material Handling Education (CICMHE), Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) presents Student Day at ProMat 2023 on Wednesday, March 22. This event features guided show floor tours to attract the future talent to our industry.

ProMat is the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo held in the Americas. The event will be held March 20-23, 2023 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.


