ProMat details announced

MMH Staff

October 22, 2018

When the materials handling and logistics industry’s premier event, ProMat 2019, opens on April 8 it will include more than 950 exhibits from leading solution providers and a comprehensive Educational Conference focusing on what’s next in best-in-class solutions for manufacturing and supply chain operations. This premier event, powered by MHI, is the best opportunity in 2019 for manufacturing and supply chain professionals to network, learn and see cutting-edge equipment and technology in action.



ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the materials handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems/ software and emerging technologies.



The ProMat Conference will include four keynotes and a new theater on emerging supply chain technology. The Conference also features over 100 show floor educational seminars covering leading trends, best practices and state-of-the-art equipment and technology solutions that can make manufacturing and the entire supply chain work more efficiently and profitably. The Automate Show and Conference, sponsored by the Association for Advancing Automation, is once again collocated with ProMat in 2019. The Keynotes are co-presented by ProMat and Automate.



“Only at ProMat can attendees gain actionable insights into improving their manufacturing and supply chain operations and make meaningful connections with peers and solution providers all under one roof,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “MHI has expanded the educational and networking offerings at ProMat 2019 to provide attendees with the best possible show experience and to connect them with the people, innovations and tools they need to tackle the challenges of today’s ever-changing business environment.”



ProMat Speaker Lineup



April 8 Keynote: Blockchain Technology for Supply Chains

Karim R. Lakhani, Harvard Business School



April 9 Keynote: Closing the Supply Chain Gender Gap

Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code



April 10 Keynote Panel: Preview of MHI 2019 Annual Industry Report

Moderated by: George W. Prest, CEO, MHI and Scott Sopher, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP



April 11 Keynote: The Three Keys to Business Success – People, Process, Profit

Marcus Lemonis, CNBC’s “The Profit” / CEO, Camping World / Serial Entrepreneur



April 11: MHI Industry Night with Craig Ferguson

ProMat will feature an evening of music, food, drinks and entertainment by comedian Craig Ferguson on Wednesday, April 11. Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI). The door prize for this event will be a trip of a lifetime vacation. Trip Value: $30,000. See official rules at promatshow.com/rules.



Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum on April 8 at ProMat

MHI has partnered with MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) to bring an afternoon of discussion, education and networking for women in our industry. Learn more.



Complete information on ProMat including complimentary show and educational session registration can be found online at ProMatShow.com.



ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in North America and South America. The event will be held April 8-11, 2019 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.