PS Safety Access introduces its EdgeSafe Smart Gate

This week at ProMatDX, PS Safety Access is presenting the EdgeSafe Smart Gate, which has been developed to improve operations’ employee and customer safety, as it’s used within their facilities.

Offering a flexible sizing that can fit practically any situation, the gate is ideal for a wide assortment of applications, including, but not limited to, crowd control in which forklift traffic is present, fall protection/railing openings, loading docks and machine guarding.

While using one hand, users are able to lift the gate vertically 90 degrees (without pinch points), giving them access to protected areas. And each gate is designed with a Lock-Out feature that prevents unauthorized access.

“Whether it’s used for ground-level traffic control or as fall protection along exposed edges, the EdgeSafe Smart Gate is truly a versatile safety solution, as it excels at keeping people out of harm’s way,” said Dean Thorsen, national sales manager at PS Safety Access, a division of PS Industries Incorporated.



