PTS named Zebra premier ISV partner

Portable Technology Solutions, LLC (PTS), a provider of mobile barcode and RFID software and systems announced this week that it has been promoted to Premier ISV [Independent Software Vendors] Partner status in Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect program.

The Zebra PartnerConnect program allows hardware resellers, ISVs, and Zebra to communicate effectively and manage potential customer opportunities. The ISV track in the program is a key part of the Zebra PartnerConnect partner ecosystem, and is primarily focused on adding value and generating new opportunities with partners that create and sell innovative applications that can leverage Zebra’s hardware.

PTS has been a Zebra Technologies ISV partner for nearly two decades. The company has also had its TracerPlus mobile barcode and RFID solution and ClearStream fixed RFID solution validated on all Zebra hardware. “That gives resellers and the team at Zebra the assurance they need that PTS software works as-advertised on all Zebra barcode and RFID equipment,” said Brad Horn, CEO and co-founder of PTS.

“This Premier ISV Partner designation is a reflection of our dedication to the automatic identification and data collection market, our dedication to working with best-in-class devices, and our wide array of customers and applications,” Horn continued. “We understand that our success is greatly influenced by the success of our partners at Zebra and are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them.”

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of data collection and RFID equipment and solutions, and has more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries. The company’s market-leading solutions intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions.

“In 2019 PTS was one of the ISV Partners that achieved the designation of Premier ISV, as they have been active in our partner community and helping influence opportunities in the RFID space,” said Scott Reyes, North America ISV Manager MT&L, of Zebra Technologies. “We would like to congratulate PTS for their achievement this year and look forward to continued growth in our ISV Program.”



