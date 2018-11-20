Quiet Logistics opens new warehouse

New facility will employee 150 and utilize 200 mobile collaborative robots

Quiet Logistics, Inc. today announced significant expansion with the opening of a world-class, 355,000 square foot fulfillment center on Jackson Road in Devens, Massachusetts. The new facility creates 150 full-time jobs, and is designed to handle Quiet’s current and projected growth, enabling the company to scale with customers that are facing significant increases in order volumes fueled by the booming global e-commerce industry.

“Retailers today are under tremendous pressure to manage higher order volumes and shifting consumer expectations due to fierce competition from big e-commerce players like Amazon and Walmart,” said Brian Lemerise, President of Quiet Logistics. “We are thrilled to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Devens that will allow us to continue to deliver the highest level of service to current and future customers, ensuring that they are able to meet demand for faster online order delivery.”

Founded in 2009 by Bruce Welty and Michael Johnson, Quiet Logistics integrates cutting-edge robotic technology, robust proprietary software systems and human touch to deliver the next generation of post-click fulfillment services with unprecedented speed and precision. The new facility deploys 200 new autonomous, mobile robots from Locus Robotics, which work safely and collaboratively alongside human employees to drive unparalleled productivity and precision.

“We have found the Greater Boston area to be a strong source of talent and robotic technologies,” said Bruce Welty, Chairman and Founder of Quiet Logistics. “We are excited to bring a third fulfillment warehouse to the community as we continue to drive growth and innovation in the Devens area.”

