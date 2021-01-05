Rakuten Super Logistics wants to hear your e-commerce success story

Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), a third party e-commerce fulfillment company serving online businesses, wants to celebrate the perseverance of e-commerce entrepreneurs and inspire the e-commerce community to continue thriving in the new year by collecting the biggest growth stories.

“2020 has been a challenging year for e-commerce sellers. As a result of the pandemic, e-commerce sales quickly grew over 30%, and retailers’ orders doubled overnight. These businesses were faced with managing more requests while attempting to resolve endless shipping obstacles,” said Jason Chan, vice president of sales and marketing at Rakuten Super Logistics. “We want to hear how e-commerce entrepreneurs persevered last year and were able to grow their businesses.”

Rakuten Super Logistics is asking all American-based online retailers to share their 2020 success stories now through the end of February. One winner will be selected at random to receive $2,021 at the end of the contest period. To be eligible, participants must submit a factual account of their growth in the past year and own an e-commerce business.

“In 2020, business owners had to learn a lot about resilience and determination. And when the year got tough, entrepreneurs got to work,” said Chan. “This contest aims to celebrate those businesses that overcame last year’s obstacles and had their most profitable year yet. We want to inspire retailers to continue pushing through this new year and give one lucky business a bonus to help get them there.”

Did your business thrive in 2020? Click here to submit your thriving story for a chance to win $2,021!



