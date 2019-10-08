Raymond hosts 6th-annual Pink Pallet Jack Project to benefit breast cancer awareness

Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), Raymond Handling Solutions (RHSI) and Handling Systems, each a Raymond Sales and Service Center, will hold the sixth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 17 through 27.

The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. PDT on eBay, where participants can bid on a pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack from each of the three suppliers. The auction ends Oct 27 at 9 a.m. PDT. Winning bids will be announced in early November with all proceeds from the auction being donated to the New York-based Tina Fund and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation in Fremont, California.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The trucks will also include Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised nearly $150,000 for breast cancer organizations and charities over the past five years.

For additional information on the companies, please visit [url=http://www.raymondhandling.com]http://www.raymondhandling.com[/url], www.raymondhandlingsolutions.com and [url=http://www.handlingsystems.com]http://www.handlingsystems.com[/url].



