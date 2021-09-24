MMH    Topics 

Raymond invites students to virtual National Manufacturing event Oct. 1

Program encourages students to build skills for future; follows journey of young professionals at Raymond

By

The Raymond Corporation will host a virtual Manufacturing Day event, Building Skills for the Future, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. National Manufacturing Day is an annual nationwide celebration of the manufacturing industry organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

This year is the second year that Raymond’s Manufacturing Day will be an entirely digital and virtual event. This online program will help teachers and students learn more about what future careers in advanced manufacturing really look like. Students will learn about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology and discussions with Raymond’s leadership team.

A new and exciting addition to the program this year includes following the journey of young professionals working at Raymond in a variety of programs and roles, including the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Youth Apprenticeship program, Raymond’s co-op program, and a young professional who works on the manufacturing floor as a Swing-Reach Assembly Supervisor. The event will be a self-guided, interactive, exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including:
• A virtual factory tour, in which students can explore Raymond’s manufacturing floor.
• Associate testimonials, including a high school student who is part of Raymond’s apprentice program; two student co-ops from universities; and a young professional who works on the manufacturing floor as a Swing-Reach Assembly Supervisor.
• A technician spotlight, which will showcase two Raymond Solutions and Support Centers from across the United States.
• Industry technology showcasing the future of manufacturing.

This is not a live event, and participants are free to join at their convenience throughout the day. The experience is expected to take approximately one hour to complete. To find out more or register, visit here.

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions.


