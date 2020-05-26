MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

Raymond receives Edison Award for automated stacker

With 72-inch vertical reach and 2,500-pound capacity, the automated stacker is ideal for pickup/drop-off, end-of-aisle, end-of-line applications and conveyor picking.

By

The Raymond Corporation has been awarded an Edison Award bronze medal for its Courier 3030 automated stacker in the competition’s “Transportation and Logistics — Autonomous Work Solutions” category.

“After thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognized the Raymond Courier 3030 stacker as a game-changing innovation, standing out among the best products and services within the Materials Science and Engineering Equipment Technology category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

Operational from day one, the Raymond Courier 3030 automates a wide variety of tasks. Providing flexibility with on-the-fly programming and reprogramming, the stacker features exclusive Seegrid vision-guided technology to capture a 360-degree view of the work environment, map locations, identify obstructions and control vehicle behaviors.

Ideal for handling and transporting products between connected manufacturing and warehouse facilities, the Courier 3030 stacker helps maximize workforce productivity. With a second-level vertical reach capability of up to 72 inches and a weight capacity of 2,500 pounds, the automated stacker is ideal for pickup/drop-off, end-of-aisle and end-of-line applications, as well as conveyor picking.

“Raymond is proud to receive this recognition,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “The Edison Award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions for warehouse operations. Our versatile, man-on/man-off Courier 3030 is just one example of our forward-thinking products. We look forward to continuing to produce innovative, award-winning material handling solutions.”


