Raymond showcases next generation of warehouse solutions

The Raymond Corporation (Booth B6008) is exhibiting its next generation of intelligent warehouse solutions.

By

Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation, with one of the company’s automated swing reach trucks in the background.
Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation, with one of the company's automated swing reach trucks in the background.

All week long, The Raymond Corporation (Booth B6008) is exhibiting its next generation of intelligent warehouse solutions.

Created particularly for long hauls and congested work areas, the Raymond 8910 end rider pallet jack offers lithium-ion battery technology along with a large operator compartment, leading to high comfortability and safety. It features intuitive controls that can be used effortlessly while providing high maneuverability. It also has electronic braking and electric steering.

The Raymond Courier 3030 Automated Stacker, an operator-optional automated lift truck, has a 72-inch reach capability. Offering a 2,500-pound capacity, it is highly flexible, and it can either operate manually or be scheduled to perform entirely on its own.

The Raymond 5000 series orderpickers have been designed with the continuous growth of e-commerce in mind. Able to integrate with advanced operator assist technology options, the orderpickers can develop integrated systems that enhance accuracy and productivity.

“We’re excited to highlight materials handling equipment that helps customers optimize, connect and automate their operations,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “Through our next generation of solutions, customers will also achieve maximum productivity and visibility.”


