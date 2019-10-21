MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Registration opens for Pack Expo East 2020

Attendee registration for PACK EXPO East 2020 (March 3-5; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) is officially open, according to the show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Now in its fourth edition, the three-day event will feature 400 exhibiting companies and span 100,000 net square feet, providing the venue for attendees to find solutions and exchange ideas with 7,000 peers. The accessibility of Philadelphia presents an opportunity for the many consumer packaged goods professionals located in the mid-Atlantic to drive or train in and see the latest in cutting edge-technology. In addition, due to its more regional scale, attendees get ample quality time to problem solve with individual suppliers.

PACK EXPO East is a convenient and affordable way for companies to send entire project teams, which sparks conversation around potential solutions, stimulates creative thinking, problem solving and nurtures professional development.

“PMMI is proud to continue to bring the full PACK EXPO experience to the East Coast, offering a convenient location for the industry to discover new technologies and address critical issues right on the show floor,” says Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows at PMMI.

Like all events in the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, PACK EXPO East will also offer world class educational offerings, free of charge, on the show floor. In the center of the action, the Innovation Stage will provide professional enrichment during 30-minute seminars throughout each day, presenting breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven approaches from the experts.

The Forum takes a collaborative approach to learning and will feature 45-minute sessions on industry trends by thought leaders including the OpX Leadership Network, Institute of Packaging Professionals, CPA, The Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers and PMMI Business Intelligence. Each session includes small group discussions and Q&A.

Other show features include:

—The Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network networking breakfast will allow peers to connect and exchange ideas and experiences.
—The Workforce Development Pavilion is PACK EXPO East’s one-stop-shop for resources to strengthen and grow the current workforce. Visitors can learn about PMMI U offerings, including popular training workshops. PMMI Partner schools will present mechatronics and packaging offerings, while the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase will showcase the design, engineering and troubleshooting skills of Mid-Atlantic region high school robotics teams.
—CareerLink LIVE @ PACK EXPO, PMMI’s online job board, will present an opportunity for PMMI members and consumer packaged goods companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during one-on-one informational interviews.

Taking place in March, PACK EXPO East provides an opportunity in between bigger PACK EXPO shows to address needs/projects that have recently arisen. Registration is $30 through Feb. 7 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit http://www.packexpoeast.com


