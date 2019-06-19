Report: Heavy duty corrugated packaging market projected to expand 5% by 2029

In terms of revenue, the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market is projected to expand at an approximate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, according to a report on the “Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market 2019-2029” by Future Market Insights.

The global heavy duty corrugated packaging market size in 2019 is estimated to be over US $17 Billion. The heavy duty corrugated packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period. The European region accounts for nearly one-fourth of the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. According to European Corrugated Packaging Association FEFCO, more than 40% of the corrugated products are used by the food industry.

Among board type, double wall board is estimated to be prominent in the market throughout the forecast period with market share of more than half in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market. Features such as durability and extra padding offered by double wall boards ensure safety of heavy goods during transit.

Corrugated boxes are estimated to be the signature product in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market. Corrugated boxes provide crush resistance and adequate strength for stacking in warehouses. These boxes give buyers the leverage of using them for various size requirements, thus reducing inventory and optimizing cost management. Pallet boxes account for more than a quarter of the total market share in 2019.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging products are frequently used as shipping containers. These are extensively used to package goods such as food items, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals, and other materials. Heavy duty corrugated packaging products provide product protection by themselves, but often require an inner component for cushioning such as corrugated inserts and edge protectors, which help ensure the safety of fragile products. In recent years, the demand for pallet boxes in heavy duty corrugated packaging has increased significantly. This can be attributed to immense size flexibility offered by these boxes.

Heavy duty corrugated packaging products such as boxes provide crush resistance and adequate strength for stacking in warehouses. They are environment-friendly, biodegradable, and can be recycled. Products such as octabins, also have high durability, are lightweight, and offer significant cost benefits to the buyer. Thus, heavy duty corrugated packaging products are being increasingly used in secondary packaging of goods, across a wide range of industries.

Study analyses that e-commerce and the growing retail industry plays a crucial role in driving the heavy duty corrugated packaging demand. In addition to this, the stringent rules and regulations on the use of plastic-based packaging products will also push the usage of recycled paper packaging products such as heavy duty corrugated packaging, in the near future. The global market for heavy duty corrugated boxes has witnessed unprecedented price increase in the last one and a half year. The heavy duty corrugated packaging industry is still struggling with the supply of raw material i.e. containerboard. Paper packaging markets in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, are growing at a fast rate and the demand has increased several folds in the last 10 years, which will support the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market during the forecast period.

Despite being a fragmented market, Europe represents one-fourth of the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. The United States heavy duty corrugated packaging market is anticipated to expand at a progressive CAGR due to highest number of convenience and superstores in the region. Moreover, the expanding middle class in emerging economies of Latin America such as Mexico & Brazil, is creating demand for protective packaging solutions such as heavy duty corrugated packaging, and subsequently driving the market. Considering the Asia Pacific region, the organized retail industry and the growing FMCG sector are escalating the growth of the heavy duty corrugated packaging market in China, India, etc. China is anticipated to represent a healthy CAGR of above 6% in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Vendor landscape remains highly splintered in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. Key players in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market such as Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, and DS Smith are the most active acquirers in the corrugated industry. The companies are focusing on expanding their footprint in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America regions through mergers and acquisitions in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Key market players that have been profiled in the report on the heavy duty corrugated packaging market include Mondi Group, VPK Packaging Group, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Georgia Pacific, LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Elsons International, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, GWP Group Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Quadwall Ltd., Cheng Loong Corporation, Felbro, Inc. & Menasha Packaging Company, LLC. Several unorganized and regional market players are expected to contribute to the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market during 2019-2029.



