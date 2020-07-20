MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Report: Pallet jack market to expand at 9% CAGR through 2030

According to a study, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US $242 million by 2030 end.

By

The global pallet jack market is niche in nature and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Pallet jacks are primarily used in factory or warehouse premises to move material. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a marginal effect on the demand for pallet jacks. Sales are projected to decline by 8,000 units in 2020 as compared to 2019. However, the resumption of manufacturing operations in prominent countries such as China, the US, India, and Germany would boost the growth of the pallet jack market in the near future.

According to a study by Fact.MR, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US $242 million by 2030 end.

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for pallet jacks. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the pallet jack market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the pallet jack market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Globally, pallet jacks have become the preferred choice for micro and small enterprises, due to their lower cost as compared to other industrial trucks, according to the report. These trucks are preliminarily utilized in manufactory operations, and, as a result, the manufacturing sector leads the market by contributing 60% of global revenue. On the other hand, due to increasing penetration of online shopping, the logistics sector is also adopting pallet jacks in their warehouses. As a result, the logistics segment is growing at a rapid pace, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 and 2030.

Key takeaways from global pallet jack market study:

  • The powered pallet jacks segment is expected to account for more than 60% of total pallet jack sales in 2020.
  • There will be close competition in end-use segments between the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors for pallet jack sales over the forecast period.
  • The below 2.5 tons’ segment leads the pallet jack market, and will gain 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030. Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 40% of the global share in the pallet jack market.

Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Fact.MR
Lift Trucks
Pallet Jacks
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
The Technological Pivot
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources