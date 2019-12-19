MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Report: Pallet market set to hit $95 billion by 2029

Adoption of smart pallets, block pallets, and plastic pallets will progress at a notable rate owing to their several benefits over conventional pallets, as suggested by a new study report.

By

Significant demand generated from manufacturers and retailers in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries continue to drive sales of pallets in global market.

Poised for a whopping market value of US$ 95 Bn towards the end of 2029, the global pallets market is headed for a healthy CAGR during the following decade.

Adoption of smart pallets, block pallets, and plastic pallets will progress at a notable rate owing to their several benefits over conventional pallets, as suggested by a new study report by Persistence Market Research.

A majority of demand for plastic and block pallets is accounted by the food & beverages industry, which can be attributed to heightening sales of processed food products and increasing need for sustainable cold storage and transportation solutions.

The market will also be shaping up with significant increase in the usage of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in plastic pallets, robots in processing and handling of pallets, and emergence of alternative pallets in the market.

Key Takeaways - Global Pallets Market Study

  • Pallet sales in Asia Pacific are identified to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, and exhibit a higher CAGR in comparison to fellow regions.
  • Growth of manufacturing, infrastructural, and transportation sectors would remain pivotal to the build-up of global pallets market.
  • Demand for pallets is concentrated predominantly in the food and beverages industry.
  • Wood-based pallets are identified to account for majority of the market share owing to factors such as ease of availability of wood and better price-efficiency than other materials.
  • Plastic pallets are gaining prominence in food & beverages, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries owing to their high strength, durability, lightweight, and long-term environmental sustainability.

Smart pallets are gaining popularity among various manufacturers for asset tracking and inventory management. Market players must capitalize on the lucrative opportunities created by the segment to establish their presence in the market.

The market for pallets is identified to be a fairly fragmented on a global level, with leading market players accounting for nearly 8-10% of overall market size as of 2018, according to the report. However, significant fragmentation is witnessed in regions such as Asia Pacific, where local manufacturers hold prominent market positions.

Some of the key market players in the market included in the report are Brambles, PalletOne Inc., and Craemer Holding. Furthermore, several market players are coming up with technological innovations in pallet production to gain a higher consumer base. Companies are focused on new launches and strategic long-term partnerships to sustain their revenue flow in the pallets market.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
Packaging
Pallets
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources