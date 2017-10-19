Reshaping the Restaurant Supply Chain in the Digital Age

Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 2pm ET

Battling the Amazon Effect, manufacturers embrace the role of retailer
ISM reports March non-manufacturing activity remains on solid footing
Vecna Robotics partners with RightHand Robotics
Fetch Robotics partners with Ricoh USA
Kenco releases supply chain innovation blueprint
Date/Time
Thursday, April 19, 2018 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group
Panelists
Juan Guerrero, Senior Vice President, Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
Bernard Goor, VP Sales and Marketing, Retail/ Food Service/ Consumer Goods/ Pharma and Healthcare

With rising customer expectations and increasingly intense competition, restaurants are challenged to satisfy and retain customers, ensure optimal freshness and quality, while controlling costs and waste. 

Join us to learn how Bloomin’ Brands Inc. a leading restaurant group whose brands include Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and Outback Steakhouse digitized their supply chain with the only blockchain-enabled supply network

Juan Guerruero, BBI’s Chief Global Supply Chain Officer and Bernard Goor, One Networks’s VP of Retail will share the strategies and solutions that they’ve used to solve some of the biggest problems in the restaurant and food industry ... and how blockchain  will further safeguard their supply chain. 

  • Establish best-in-class forecast accuracy levels
  • Eliminate the bullwhip effect
  • Reduce supplier costs and eliminate expediting
  • Reduce store inventory by over 50%
  • Simplify and automate operations, such as store ordering and replenishment
  • Improve the freshness of the products in your food chain
  • Leverage Blockchain to establish food security and traceability
Blockchain · Supply Management · Technology · Visibility
