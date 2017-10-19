Reshaping the Restaurant Supply Chain in the Digital Age

Date/Time

Thursday, April 19, 2018 2:00PM

Moderator

Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group

Panelists

Juan Guerrero, Senior Vice President, Chief Global Supply Chain Officer, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Bernard Goor, VP Sales and Marketing, Retail/ Food Service/ Consumer Goods/ Pharma and Healthcare



With rising customer expectations and increasingly intense competition, restaurants are challenged to satisfy and retain customers, ensure optimal freshness and quality, while controlling costs and waste.

Join us to learn how Bloomin’ Brands Inc. a leading restaurant group whose brands include Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and Outback Steakhouse digitized their supply chain with the only blockchain-enabled supply network.

Juan Guerruero, BBI’s Chief Global Supply Chain Officer and Bernard Goor, One Networks’s VP of Retail will share the strategies and solutions that they’ve used to solve some of the biggest problems in the restaurant and food industry ... and how blockchain will further safeguard their supply chain.

Register today to learn how you can:

Establish best-in-class forecast accuracy levels

Eliminate the bullwhip effect

Reduce supplier costs and eliminate expediting

Reduce store inventory by over 50%

Simplify and automate operations, such as store ordering and replenishment

Improve the freshness of the products in your food chain

Leverage Blockchain to establish food security and traceability