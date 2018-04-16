Retail sales are up in March, reports Commerce and NRF

Commerce reported that March was up 0.6% compared to February at $494.6 billion and was up 4.5% compared to March 2017. For the first quarter, total retail sales were up 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago. March snapped a three-month stretch of sequential declines for monthly retail sales

in the News

Retail sales are up in March, reports Commerce and NRF
Retail sales see varying gains in March, says Commerce and NRF data
2018 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Automation & Robotics Lead Robust Outlook
Why smarts are central to Internet of Things in the warehouse
New warehouse gives winemaker a “Smooth Finish”
More News
By ·

Retail sales in March were up slightly from February to March, with annual increases seeing better gains, according to data issued today by the United States Department of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Commerce reported that March was up 0.6% compared to February at $494.6 billion and was up 4.5% compared to March 2017. For the first quarter, total retail sales were up 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago. March snapped a three-month stretch of sequential declines for monthly retail sales.

And it added that gasoline stations sales rose 9.7% annually, and non-store retailers, which includes e-commerce, saw a 9.7% annual gain.

NRF reported a 0.3% annual gain on a seasonally-adjusted basis from February to March, with annual retail sales in March up 5%. The organization said that the three-month moving average for the first quarter increased 4.8% annually, with total 2018 retail sales estimated to see an annual gain between 3.8%-to-4.4%. The 0.3% sequential increase from February to March was ahead of the 0.2% gain from January to February, as well as the 4.3% annual jump in February.

“This is a healthy spending report despite market volatility, unseasonable weather and uncertain economic policies,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. “Consumers continue to show resiliency in spending, and these numbers reflect how the economy is performing with a strong job market, gains in wages, improvements in confidence, rising home value and judicious use of credit. The biggest risk to spending is in market fluctuations that could affect confidence, but we expect these basic improvements in economic fundamentals to continue.”

Various retail sectors saw solid performances in March, including:
-Online and other non-store sales were up 7.6 percent year-over-year and up 0.8 percent over February seasonally adjusted.
-General merchandise stores were up 6.3 percent year-over-year and up 0.3 percent from February seasonally adjusted;
-Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 6.1 percent year-over-year but down 0.8 percent from February seasonally adjusted;
-Grocery and beverage stores were up 5.9 percent year-over-year and up 0.2 percent from February;
-Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 4.1 percent year-over-year and up 0.7 percent from February seasonally adjusted;
-Building materials and garden supply stores were up 3.8 percent year-over-year but down 0.6 percent from February seasonally adjusted;
-Electronics and appliance stores were up 1.6 percent year-over-year and up 0.5 percent from February seasonally adjusted; and
-Health and personal care stores were up 0.4 percent year-over-year and up 1.4 percent from February seasonally adjusted

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

· All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links