MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Retailer eases labor shortages with auto-boxer

A large general merchandise and e-commerce retailer has also noticed shipping and material cost savings.

By

Renowned for providing an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories to its customers, a large Southeastern general merchandise and e-commerce retailer strives to offer a high level of customer service—in-store and through its fulfillment center. However, as the current warehouse labor shortage impacts the industry, and shipping and corrugate costs continue to rise, the retailer needed a solution, particularly one that could combat its labor challenges, while also reducing costs.

After researching an in-line auto-boxer, the retailer completed a free ROI analysis of its current packaging process, which determined the auto-boxer could streamline its fulfillment exponentially. Therefore, the retailer decided to visit multiple auto-boxers and experience the innovative auto-boxing technology firsthand.

In particular, it witnessed the in-line auto-boxer measure, construct, tape, weigh and label every order in a custom-fit parcel—all in as little as 7 seconds, with one operator. The retailer was also impressed with the solution’s ability to auto-box single or multi-line items, while also producing parcels for soft or hard goods without any additional equipment or operator.

Once installed, the auto-boxer transformed the retailer’s e-commerce business and its unique packaging process. First, the auto-boxer operator scans the tote (and each item in it) for verification. Then the operator places the order’s item(s) onto the auto-boxer with a printed invoice and simply presses a button to release the order into the system. The auto-boxing technology then takes a three-dimensional scan of the order as it moves down the conveyor onto the corrugate material, which creates the fit-to-size parcel designed for that specific order.

Next, the order is weighed and the dimensions are recorded for order verification and sent to rate shopping software to determine which shipping carrier and charge to apply. The order then advances to its final in-line stage as it receives a custom shipping label. At the end of the packaging process, the order is transferred, by conveyor, to the shipping sorter for destination sortation.

With less than one year of operation with the auto-boxer, the retailer is already experiencing valuable labor, shipping and corrugate savings. In fact, due to these savings, the company received a full ROI just six months after the installation. And the retailer has overcome its labor shortage, as it has reduced its labor needs by approximately 13 full-time order packaging employees per shift.

Furthermore, the retailer is saving an estimated average of $0.40 per parcel, due to reduced corrugate material consumption and less corrugate material costs per linear foot. As a result of these successes, the retailer is considering adding additional auto-boxers to its warehouse in the future.

Packaging by Neopost


(855) 210-2489


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Casebook
Conveyors
Neopost
Packaging
Talent Shortage
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources