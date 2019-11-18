Retailer eases labor shortages with auto-boxer

Renowned for providing an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories to its customers, a large Southeastern general merchandise and e-commerce retailer strives to offer a high level of customer service—in-store and through its fulfillment center. However, as the current warehouse labor shortage impacts the industry, and shipping and corrugate costs continue to rise, the retailer needed a solution, particularly one that could combat its labor challenges, while also reducing costs.

After researching an in-line auto-boxer, the retailer completed a free ROI analysis of its current packaging process, which determined the auto-boxer could streamline its fulfillment exponentially. Therefore, the retailer decided to visit multiple auto-boxers and experience the innovative auto-boxing technology firsthand.

In particular, it witnessed the in-line auto-boxer measure, construct, tape, weigh and label every order in a custom-fit parcel—all in as little as 7 seconds, with one operator. The retailer was also impressed with the solution’s ability to auto-box single or multi-line items, while also producing parcels for soft or hard goods without any additional equipment or operator.

Once installed, the auto-boxer transformed the retailer’s e-commerce business and its unique packaging process. First, the auto-boxer operator scans the tote (and each item in it) for verification. Then the operator places the order’s item(s) onto the auto-boxer with a printed invoice and simply presses a button to release the order into the system. The auto-boxing technology then takes a three-dimensional scan of the order as it moves down the conveyor onto the corrugate material, which creates the fit-to-size parcel designed for that specific order.

Next, the order is weighed and the dimensions are recorded for order verification and sent to rate shopping software to determine which shipping carrier and charge to apply. The order then advances to its final in-line stage as it receives a custom shipping label. At the end of the packaging process, the order is transferred, by conveyor, to the shipping sorter for destination sortation.

With less than one year of operation with the auto-boxer, the retailer is already experiencing valuable labor, shipping and corrugate savings. In fact, due to these savings, the company received a full ROI just six months after the installation. And the retailer has overcome its labor shortage, as it has reduced its labor needs by approximately 13 full-time order packaging employees per shift.

Furthermore, the retailer is saving an estimated average of $0.40 per parcel, due to reduced corrugate material consumption and less corrugate material costs per linear foot. As a result of these successes, the retailer is considering adding additional auto-boxers to its warehouse in the future.

