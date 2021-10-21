Retailer implements consultative service, saves $1.5 million

With a fleet of more than 3,000 lift trucks, a large retailer with hundreds of locations throughout the United States had difficulty monitoring and managing its equipment maintenance activity and downtime.

The retailer used a guaranteed maintenance plan through a secondary provider and had little insight into key metrics like repair history, intervals between failures, preventative maintenance (PM) completions and first-time fixes.

Without the ability to monitor these metrics, the retailer lacked clarity regarding the impact of maintenance on its bottom line, along with the value of the secondary provider’s guaranteed maintenance plan, which it was charged for monthly.

As a result, the retailer contacted a fleet management team that evaluated its program and proposed a different approach. Rather than a flat monthly rate, service would be paid for as it is performed—and, most importantly, full visibility to various key metrics would be included, too.

After further conversations, the retailer decided to use a consultative service that provides an industry-specific fleet advisor who continually monitors and evaluates its lift truck data. The resource provides insights and develops recommendations to manage costs, avert negative trends and help increase uptime and productivity.

By switching to the service, Yale Low Cost of Ownership Program with Fleet Optics, the retailer saved more than $1.5 million in one year. These cost savings were achieved by eliminating upfront, flat monthly maintenance payments, while receiving full visibility to the metrics required for informed, cost-saving decisions.

Access to key metrics enabled the retailer to modify PM frequencies to match individual lift truck usage levels and prevent the costly over-servicing of trucks. The data also allowed the retailer to identify and address locations with high maintenance expenditures and repairs, while also analyzing fleet size, age and costs so that replacements can be considered as needed.

The solutions have helped the retailer recognize trends and potential future failures or issues and monitor and provide insights to help reduce truck and product damage. The company is also receiving direct access to OEM parts and acquiring access to prompt, certified service technicians, leading to greater operational uptime.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation

(800) 233-9253



