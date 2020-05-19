Reusable Packaging Excellence Award 2020 deadline extended

The deadline to submit applications for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award has been extended to June 30. The award recognizes primary (end) user companies and organizations that have developed and implemented measurable and innovative reusable transport packaging solutions in their supply chain.

Similar to previous years, two awards will be offered to primary users of reusable packaging systems: one award to for-profit companies and one award to non-profit or governmental organizations.

Eligibility is open to:

• Primary users of a reusable transport packaging system

• RPA members may submit an entry on behalf of and in conjunction with their primary user customer

Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges, based on the quantifiable environmental and economic benefits of the reusable transport packaging system. Winners will be notified in August and should be available to attend PACK EXPO 2020 in Chicago, November 8 - 11, to receive the award and to present their winning submission.



The winners will receive complementary Primary User RPA membership for one year and lodging expenses to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO 2020, a commemorative trophy, RPA website, public relations, and social media exposure, and posting of their case study on the RPA website.



