Rider Lift for Mezzanines In Automobile Dealerships
An automotive holding company in Minnesota with more than nine (9) dealerships has installed mezzanines serviced with Advance rider mezzanine lifts in six (6) of their dealerships with plans for more in the future.
Advance Lifts in the NewsCustom Dock Lift For Stage Level Receiving VRC For Roof Access Rider Lift to 2nd Floor For Spring Manufacturer Rider Lift for Mezzanines In Automobile Dealerships Ergonomics: Take comfort in productivity More Advance Lifts News
Benefits:
Increased Revenue Producing Floor Space:
By moving parts storage up to mezzanines, they have increased space available for more service bays in several dealerships and increased show room floor space in other dealerships.
Parts storage now occupies previously unused air space and frees up high value ground level floor space for more profitable use.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAdvance Lifts · Mezzanines · Production · ·
Latest Whitepaper
How Ingram Micro Gets More Done, Faster Download the whitepaper to learn how Apex Handheld Device Management Solutions helped Ingram Micro Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility Continuous improvement in action View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation. Register Today!