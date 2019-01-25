Rider Lift to 2nd Floor For Spring Manufacturer

Convert Unneeded 2nd Floor Office Space to Inventory Storage:

The first floor office space in the building satisfied their office needs, so the upper floor above the offices was wasted space until they repurposed it by installing the Advance lift and the roll up door.

Then they could move pallet loads of springs to the 2nd floor and increase inventory using the new storage area.

This meant they could do longer production runs which reduced costs and the increased inventory would allow them to better serve their customers.