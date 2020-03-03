MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

RightHand Robotics continues global expansion in Europe

Robotics automation veteran Jon Schechter assumes Head of Europe role in new German office

By

Latest Material Handling News

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
DHL Supply Chain expands global partnership with Locus Robotics to deploy 5,000 AMRs across multiple sites
MiR appoints new president, extends strategy for global growth
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
More Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing autonomous robotic picking solutions, is pleased to announce the company’s global expansion in Europe with the establishment of a sales and business development office in Frankfurt, Germany. With multiple customers and partners based in Europe, RHR’s German operation will strengthen the company’s business and enable them to further expand their presence as the market grows and their customer base deepens in the region.

With broad experience in next-generation fulfillment solutions, Jon Schechter has been named to lead RHR’s German office, serving as Head of Europe. Schechter spent 10 years designing robotic fulfillment centers for e-commerce and retail distribution as part of Kiva Systems and Amazon Robotics. His experience with these companies includes the largest swarm deployment in the industry, comprising 1,700 robots and robotic elevators, for which he shares patents.

“RightHand has been assessing market opportunities and meeting with prospects and potential partners in Europe for several years now,” stated Schechter. “Many European firms already manage their inventory using tote systems that are ready to automate with RightPick, our piece-picking solution. We are very excited to officially expand our operations to better support our current customers and partners there, and I welcome any additional prospects to reach out to me directly.”

Logistics robot integration and supply chain industry expert Manfred Preiss with more than 30 years experience added, “Robotic piece-picking will have a tremendous impact in warehouses across Europe and I’m thrilled to see RightHand Robotics, as a leader in this space, getting traction in Europe. Their impressive automation solution gives retailers of all types a clear advantage implementing modern order fulfillment strategies to address shifts in consumer behavior, such as rapid growth in mobile commerce and expectations around same day delivery for the widest assortment of products.”

“Jon’s experience at Amazon gives him a unique advantage in developing sales and partnership opportunities for the company,” said Larry Chin, Head of Sales of RightHand Robotics. “With his business skills, many retail and e-commerce doors will open for RightHand, which will help firmly establish ourselves, our brand and our product. I’m looking forward to working alongside Jon to drive sales in Europe and further strengthen our foothold.”

Schechter holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The announcement is made in conjunction with MODEX 2020, taking place March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia, where RHR will be demonstrating its RightPick solution at booth #9826 in the “Fulfillment and Delivery Solutions” hall. RHR will also be at LogiMAT 2020, taking place March 10-12 in Stuttgart, Germany, exhibiting by the east entrance in Stand EO45. To schedule a time to meet at either show, visit RHR’s events page, or email [email protected].


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
RightHand Robotics
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
DHL Supply Chain expands global partnership with Locus Robotics to deploy 5,000 AMRs across multiple sites
MiR appoints new president, extends strategy for global growth
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources