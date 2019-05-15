RightHand Robotics expands partnership with Capacity LLC and Lightning Pick

RightHand Robotics, a leader in integrated robotic piece-picking solutions, has announced its first put wall integration with Capacity LLC, a leading provider of technology-driven order fulfillment and e-commerce solutions.

RightHand’s newest RightPick product platform will be integrated with existing warehouse material handling systems from Lightning Pick, a provider of light-directed and advanced order fulfillment systems.

RightPick is an autonomous robotic piece-picking platform that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of workflows and processes in warehouse fulfillment operations. Initially released to support AS/RS tending and sorter induction, RightPick’s put wall offering is capable of barcode identification, placement to a variety of compartments, and integration with conventional put-to-light systems. It also allows conversion of existing manual put walls into robotic put walls and provides ROI in approximately 18 to 24 months.

Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics, commented: “Our team is excited to begin implementing our put wall offering in customer facilities such as Capacity’s. With the objective to address the evolving challenges of e-commerce order fulfillment, we strive to continually enhance our systems so they can adapt to customer needs. We’re thrilled that our RightPick platform, along with Lightning Pick technology, are providing an efficient and productive solution for Capacity’s operations as they continue to grow.”

RightHand Robotics, Lightning Pick, and Capacity began collaborating in July 2018, with the integration of RightPick in Capacity’s New Jersey fulfillment center. “We are thrilled to further our partnership with RightHand,” said Capacity co-founder and chief strategy officer Thom Campbell. “By integrating their RightPick solution with Lightning Pick’s put walls, our operations are achieving new levels of accuracy and throughput.”

“Light-directed put walls quickly sort waves of batch-picked products to individual e-commerce customer orders,” said Peter Gerbitz, systems sales manager for Lightning Pick. “Now integrated with RightPick, the solution provides Capacity with an advanced, flexible sortation system.”



