RightHand Robotics unveils its RightPick Center Europe

RightHand Robotics, a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, has announced the opening of its RightPick Center Europe in Nürnberg, Germany. The new center will expand the company’s continued global presence in Europe and strengthen its business in a fast-paced, thriving market characterized by accelerating adoption of warehouse automation and the development of increasingly sophisticated supply chains.

With a growing number of customers and partners based in Europe, the new RightPick Center will provide a collaborative space for meetings, system integrations, automation testing, and robot demos, similar to the first RightPick Center at the company’s headquarters near Boston. At the PickCenter, prospective customers will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the award-winning item-handling system in order to assess performance and suitability for their business needs. Additional services that will be offered at the center include initial item set evaluation, pre-service process and workflow audit, project scoping and management, and training.

EMEA Senior Sales Manager Roderik ter Beek stated, “We’ve very excited to open our new demo center in the heart of Europe. The RightPick Center will give our customers and partners an opportunity to get an up-close look at our piece-picking solutions and directly interact with our regional teams for further education. This will help them understand how they can benefit from integrating our technology in their operations.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve gained a lot of traction in Europe, which has presented the need for a demo space to showcase our robotic systems,” added Larry Chin, Head of Sales at RightHand Robotics. “With this new investment, we plan to accelerate our growth in the region, and more broadly, meet the needs of our customers and partners and expand our pipeline of projects.”

Most recently, RightHand Robotics launched the RightPick 3 item-handling robot system, which is the newest generation of its RightPick product suite. The RightPick Center Europe is ready for demonstrations and already has a backlog of planned visits.



